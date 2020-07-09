Baler Destroyed, Field Damaged in Fire

Parts of a field and a baler are destroyed in a south Saline County fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that authorities were sent to a field on fire in the 2800 block of W. Salemsborg Rd. shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Terry Lofdahl, a rural Smolan resident, was driving his tractor with a baler connected when he saw the baler and field had caught fire.

Lofdahl was able to unhook the tractor from the baler, however, parts of the field had already been burned.

The 1997 Case 8465 round baler is valued at $4,000 and is a complete loss.

Rural Fire Districts No. 2 and 6 put out the fire.