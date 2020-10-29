Secondary students at Salina USD 305 schools will write a new chapter in the 2020 education story – heading back to the classroom five days a week for half-day sessions.

USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline tells KSAL News that starting November 2nd the secondary hybrid model will change so that grade 6-12 students will be in school for a half day, every day. The “A” cohort will attend in the morning and the “B” cohort will attend in the afternoon.

No change for remote students and elementary students.

Exline says it’s a move to promote more personal instruction.

Superintendent Exline added it’s a real balancing act for learning and safety across the district.

Free lunches and student busing will continue. Secondary students will still alternate between on-site and off-site learning, attending school half the day and working from home half the day.

For the 2020-2021 school year the district has enhanced cleaning protocols, requires masks (face coverings) in schools, frequent handwashing or sanitizing and daily symptom and temperature checks. Families and staff self-screen for symptoms before coming to school. Other measures include minimizing the congregation of large groups and applying social distancing guidelines when possible. Detailed information is available on the Connect2Learn website.