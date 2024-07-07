Back to School Preparations Begin

It’s a sure sign that back to school time is approaching. USD 305 online enrollment begins later this week, and the Saline County Back to School Fair is later this month.

USD 305 online enrollment begins on Thursday, July 11th. Walk-in enrollment will be held Tuesday, July 23rd. Classes begin on August 9th.

The Saline County Back to School Fair will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd, at Central High School in conjunction with the USD 305 walk-in enrollment. This annual event aims to equip students with the necessary resources and support to prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Fair will feature a variety of booths hosted by local organizations, providing valuable information and services to families and students. From educational resources to health and wellness services, the Back to School Fair ensures that students are ready to succeed.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for families to access essential resources and connect with community organizations,” said Lisa Newman, Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent, Chair of the Resource Fair Committee. “We are committed to supporting our students and helping them start the school year on the right foot.”

The exhibit space in one of the school’s gyms will also include a distribution of backpacks filled with school supplies. This initiative ensures students have the tools to thrive in their educational journey.

Local organizations interested in participating can apply for booth space. Applications with payment are due by 5 pm on July 15 and can be submitted to the Salina Extension office. Confirmation notices will be sent out by July 19. For more details and to obtain an application form, visit www.centralkansas.k-state.edu.

USD 305 Important Dates