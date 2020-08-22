Salina, KS

Back to School Mask Drive Continues

Todd PittengerAugust 22, 2020

An effort to collect masks for students heading back to class at Salina USD 305 schools is continuing.

According to the district, over 1,900 masks have been donated .

The purpose of the drive is to engage the Salina community to help provide students with a backup face covering.

Salina USD 305 will provide one face covering for each student. Masks need to be washed and dried between uses so it will be helpful for families to have more than one face covering for their student.

And as we all know, it’s nice to have options. Having more than one mask to choose from may help younger students adjust to this new requirement. The mask drive is a chance to work together so that every USD 305 student has a backup face covering.

They are unable to accept medical or N95 masks, choosing to reserve those for health care workers.

Collection bins will remain out until Aug. 27 in front of the District Office on Gypsum and at the Hageman Education Center.

– – –

USD 305 photos

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

