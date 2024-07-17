Back to School Fair is Tuesday

With online enrollment underway in the Salina USD 305 school district, the annual Saline County Back to School Fair is approaching. The Saline County Back to School Fair will take place next week on Tuesday, July 23, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Central High School.

Organizers say this annual event aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by providing them with essential supplies, health services, and fun activities.

Students who live in Saline County or go to school in Saline County, are going into grades K-8, qualify for free or reduced lunches, or receive SNAP or TANF benefits are invited to pick up backpacks filled with basic school supplies. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This year’s fair introduces a new service: school and sports physicals by appointment. Students can schedule physicals in advance from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, while walk-in appointments will be available from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“Offering physicals by appointment is a new feature this year, designed to offer more opportunities for families,” said Genell Heimer, Community Outreach Supervisor. “We want to make it as convenient for students to get the necessary health check-ups before the school year begins.” Whether you have insurance or not, there are no out-of-pocket costs associated with the health services.

Additionally, dental screenings and cavity prevention services will be available on a walk-in basis from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, the fair will also feature community information booths, games, and activities, providing families with a fun and engaging environment in the air-conditioned small gym at Central High School.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Tuesday, July 23 Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Location: Central High School, 650 E Crawford St., Small Gym

Central High School, 650 E Crawford St., Small Gym Backpack Distribution: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM K-12 School/Sports Physicals: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM (appointments), 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (walk-ins)

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM (appointments), 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM (walk-ins) Dental Screenings/Cavity Prevention: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM (walk-ins)

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM (walk-ins) Community Information, Booths, Games, and Activities: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

For more information and to schedule physical appointments, please visit salinahealth.org/backtoschool.