Back to Jail Act

A Salina man just released from the Saline County Jail, damages city property for a quick ticket back to a cell.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday afternoon 56-year-old Ricky Hall was standing on the curb just north of the police station at 255 N. 10th Street. As an officer approached the building on foot, Hall allegedly took a large rock and smashed the windshield of a police cruiser – then stood by ready to be arrested.

Hall is now facing a charge of felony damage to property. Police say the damage to the glass and hood on the vehicle is estimated at just over $1,000.