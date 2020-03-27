Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 49 °

Back to Jail Act

KSAL StaffMarch 27, 2020

A Salina man just released from the Saline County Jail, damages city property for a quick ticket back to a cell.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Thursday afternoon 56-year-old Ricky Hall was standing on the curb just north of the police station at 255 N. 10th Street. As an officer approached the building on foot, Hall allegedly took a large rock and smashed the windshield of a police cruiser – then stood by ready to be arrested.

Hall is now facing a charge of felony damage to property. Police say the damage to the glass and hood on the vehicle is estimated at just over $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Back to Jail Act

A Salina man just released from the Saline County Jail, damages city property for a quick ticket bac...

March 27, 2020 Comments

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Top News

March 27, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases in McPhe...

COVID-19 Kansas News

March 27, 2020

Salina, Saline County Urged to Stay...

COVID-19 Top News

March 26, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Back to Jail Act
March 27, 2020Comments
COVID-19 Coronavirus Case...
March 27, 2020Comments
Salina Closing All Playgr...
March 26, 2020Comments
Crews are searching Kanopolis Lake in central Kansas for a teenager who went missing while kayaking with friends
Some Kansas Campgrounds, ...
March 26, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH