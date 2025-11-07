Axtell Advances to Qtrs With 46-0 Victory over Rural Vista

Pictured are Seniors Left to Right: Nabar Valbuena, Tyler Brockmeier, Grant Eskeldson, Tucker Mein, Koden Sanford, Kole Riedy, Celian Van Bemten, Mason Marsh, Andrew Calvert. Not pictured is Trent Hoff, who is injured

WHITE CITY: Rural Vista’s storybook season came to an end Friday night in a 46-0 loss to 4-time defending State Champion Axtell. The Eagles were as good as advertised as they scored on all 6 of their first half possessions. Axtell was led by their 5’11” 165 Junior QB, Wyatt Detweiler. He entered the game completing 75% of his passes. Friday night, unofficially, he finished 11-12 for 232 yards with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers. The Eagles improved to 9-1 with the victory. It was their third win in a row since their 26-18 loss at Hanover, a loss that snapped their Kansas 8-Man record 58 game winning streak.

Rural Vista got a 43-yard run from Senior RB, Kole Riedy on the game’s first play from scrimmage but unfortunately the Heat could not get their offense going after that. Rural Vista unofficially finished with 113 yards of total offense. Riedy was limited to 47 yards on 9 carries. He had 216 yards on the ground in their opening round 51-0 victory over Colony Crest. Riedy had a brilliant Senior campaign as he entered Friday’s loss with 1,838 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was part of an experienced Senior Class. It was a group that had 4 players, who had started since they were Freshman. The group consisted of Kole Riedy, Mason Marsh, Koden Sanford and Grant Eskeldson. There wins improved each season from 2, 5, 7 and 8 wins this season. Rural Vista finished the season 8-2. Their 8 wins were the most by a Rural Vista team dating back to 2014 when Hope and White City consolidated sports.

Axtell, unofficially, finished with 302 yards. The Eagles had 70 yards rushing and Detweiler led the way with 31 yards rushing. He also had a spectacular interception on what was the game’s only turnover. 5’10” 160 Junior, Joe Lybarger had 3 catches for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 23 yards and a score. His brother Bill had one catch for 25 yards and a touchdown on the Eagles final score of the night. 6’1” 195 Senior, Colin Shaughnessy, caught a game-high 5 passes for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Eagles improved to 9-1 and will face Frankfort in the quarterfinals. Frankfort defeated Marmaton Valley 84-74 Friday night. Axtell defeated Frankfort 58-12 on October 24. If the Eagles beat Frankfort they will likely get their rematch with Hanover in the semifinals.

Game Summary

AHS – 8:14 1Q Joe Lybarger 49 yard reception from W. Detweiler (Bill Lybarger 2 pt catch) 8-0

AHS – 4:31 1Q Colin Shaughnessy 23 yard rec. from W. Detweiler (W. Detweiler 2 pt run) 16-0

AHS – :12 1Q Joe Lybarger 3 yard run (Shaughnessy 2 pt run) 24-0

AHS – 10:05 2Q Joe Lybarger 35 yard rec. from W. Detweiler (W. Detweiler 2 pt run) 32-0

AHS – 4:07 2Q Colin Shaughnessy 15 yard rec. from W. Detweiler (Joe Lybarger 2 pt rec.) 40-0

AHS – 1:09 2Q Bill Lybarger25 yard reception from W. Detweiler (conversion failed) 46-0