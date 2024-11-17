Avila Downs Bethany Men’s Basketball 79-76

The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball team hosted the Avila University Eagles for both teams’ conference opener.

The first half proved to be a tight contest as neither team was able to gain more than a four-point lead until the Bethany would go on a 19-11 run over the final six minutes of the half. JR Cison would account for 7 of those points in that stretch.

The second half showed to be more of the same as both teams would score in response to the other over the first seven minutes of play. The Eagles would put together a 7-2 run to knot it up at 51, but the Swedes would start a small run of their own to go up six following a Kenny Haynes three-pointer. Both teams would be far from done as the competitive flame for both squads would not go out. Ultimately, the Eagles find a way to trim the lead slowly until both teams were tied again at 69 with one minute remaining.

DeYon Bell would hit two clutch free throws to put Bethany up 71-69, but Avila would hit a mid-range jumper to tie it up right before the horn. Into overtime we go!!

Devin Spencer would start us off with a made jump shot assited by JR Cison. On the next possession, Kendall Collins would steal the ball leading to the Eagles fouling Spencer. He would go one-for-two at the line. Avila would cash in on a shooting foul by the Swedes to find themselves down just one point with 3:44 left to play. Maurice Cudjo would increase the lead by one following a made free throw, but the Eagles would hit a jumper to tie it up and score on their next possession with a layup that ultimately was the game-winner. The Swedes would fall 76-79.

JR Cison would lead the Swedes in minutes (42) and in scoring (16). Emmanuel Akpan returned back to the court and played 40 minutes securing a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds). Akpan would tie Kendall Collins for a team-high of four assists.

On the defensive end, four Swedes tied with two steals a piece. Will Dominguezwould tally the lone block for Bethany this evening.

Coach Harris utilized his bench way more than the Eagles as the Swedes had 26 bench points compared to 8. Points off Turnovers did not go in favor of Bethany as Avila would win that battle 22-11.

Up Next…

The Swedes are set to take the road to Sterling, Kan. to take on the Sterling College Warriors on Wednesday, November 20. Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM following the women’s contest.