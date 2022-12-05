AVCTL-II Winter Weekly Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Arkansas CityÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Andover Cent.Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Thursday, December 1

Maize South 41, Andover Central 38

Friday, December 2

Andover 67, Campus 10

Ark City 35, Winfield 32

Eisenhower 42, Salina South 30

Augusta 33, Goddard 27

Salina Central 40, Maize 32

Saturday, December 3

Topeka 50, Valley Center 19

Tuesday, December 6

Campus at Andover Central

Buhler at Goddard

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Friday, December 9

Andover Central at Derby

Clearwater at Ark City

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina Central vs. Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan

Valley Center at Andover

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

GoddardÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

AndoverÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

EisenhowerÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Arkansas CityÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Valley CenterÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Andover Cent.Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Salina CentralÂ Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Thursday, December 1

Maize South 46, Andover Central 40

Friday, December 2

Andover 73, Campus 34

Ark City 64, Winfield 45

Eisenhower 65, Salina South 63

Goddard 58, Augusta 34

MaizeÂ Â 52, Salina Central 50

Saturday, December 3

Valley Center 75, Topeka 73

Tuesday, December 6

Campus at Andover Central

Buhler at Goddard

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Friday, December 9

Andover Central at Derby

Clearwater at Ark City

Eisenhower at Maize South

Salina Central vs. Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan

Valley Center at Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II winter season got off to a victorious start for most teams as the league went a combined 9-5 on the basketball court and also earned a wrestling team championship from the Andover Trojans, who won the team title in the Riley County dual tournament on Saturday.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in the opening week of the season :

ANDOVER

The Trojan basketball teams opened the season Friday night with a sweep against Campus High School as the Lady Trojans defeated Campus 67-10 and the Trojan boys followed that with a 73-34 victory. â€¦ The Trojans boysâ€™ wrestling team got its season off to a championship start on Saturday when they scored a 54-18 victory over Clay Center in the championship match of the Riley County dual tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar basketball teams opened their season on Thursday night when they got swept in a doubleheader against Maize South High School. The Lady Jaguars opened the night dropping a 41-38 contest against Maize South, and the Jaguar boys closed out the night falling 46-40.Â Â â€¦ The Jaguarâ€™s boysâ€™ wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season this past Thursday night when they lost a 54-6 dual against Augusta.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City basketball teams got the winter season started Friday night when they swept a doubleheader against Winfield with the girls opening the night with a 35-32 victory and the Bulldog boys completing the sweep with a 64-45 victory. â€¦ The Bulldogs boysâ€™ wrestling team got the 2022-23 season started this past weekend when they hosted a dual tournament and finished in 2ndÂ place, behind Maize High School, which won the tournament with a 5-0 record, including a 51-21 win over Ark City in the final round.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger basketball teams got the 2022-23 season started this past Friday night when they swept a doubleheader against Salina South. The Tiger girls opened the night with a 42-30 victory over the Lady Cougars and the Tiger boys completed the sweep with a 65-63 victory.

GODDARD

The Goddard High School basketball teams got the 2022-23 season started Friday night splitting a doubleheader against Augusta High School. The Lady Lions opened the night falling 33-27 against the Lady Orioles but the Lion boys were able to pick up the split in the nightcap with a 58-34 victory. â€¦ The Lions wrestling team got its 2022-23 season started on Saturday when they finished 13thÂ in the Pratt tournament with 14 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang and Lady Mustang basketball teams opened the 2022-23 season Friday night against Maize High School and were able to earn a split in the doubleheader as the Lady Mustangs opened the night with a 40-32 victory, but the Mustang boys were unable to complete the sweep as they fell 52-50 in the nightcap. â€¦ The Mustang wrestling team opened the season Saturday at the Wamego Red Raider Invitational and finished in 7thÂ place with 152.5 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center basketball teams got off to a 50-50 start to the 2022-23 season Saturday night when they split a doubleheader with Topeka High School. The Lady Hornets opened the night falling 50-19 but the Hornet boys were able to salvage a split on the night when they came through with a 75-73 victory.Â Â â€¦ The Valley Center boysâ€™ wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season on Saturday when they hosted a tournament which saw them finish in 5thÂ place with 149 points.