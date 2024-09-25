AVCTL I Week 4 Recap

After three weeks of the 2024 football season, two teams stand atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I with undefeated records.

Both Derby and Maize South stand at 3-0, 2-0 after three games. The two teams are scheduled for a showdown in the 7th week of the season. What happens between now and then is still anybody’s guess.

Hutchinson is the only other AVCTL I team with any victories this season as the Salt Hawks currently sit at 2-1, 2-0 this season. Maize, Campus, Salina South and Valley Center are all still searching for their first football victories of the season.

Maize South and Salina South stand atop the AVCTL I volleyball standings. The Maize South Lady Mavericks are undefeated in AVCTL I action and stand with a 12-3, 5-0 record while the Lady Cougars from Salina South are a ½ game back in the AVCTL I standings with a 6-1 record and are 13-6 overall.

Derby currently leads the way on the AVCTL I pitch with a perfect 2-0 AVCTL I record, but the Salina South Cougars are the only AVCTL I team that is still undefeated overall, at 7-0. But the Cougars have not played an AVCTL I match yet. Derby is 6-1 overall on the season.

CAMPUS

The Colt football team suffered its third loss of the season on Friday, falling 48-0 against Salina Central. The Colts will play at Maize South this Friday. … The Lady Colt volleyball team got swept in two AVCTL I matches Tuesday at Maize South. The Lady Colt lost 25-18, 25-18 against Maize South and 25-19, 25-19 against Derby. … The Colt soccer team lost 4-1 against Derby Thursday. The Colts lost 4-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Panther football team improved to 3-0 on the season Friday with a 59-7 victory against Salina South. The Panthers will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Maize High. … The Lady Panther volleyball team competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they finished with an 0-4 record. The Lady Panthers lost 21-25, 25-22, 25-154 against Newton, 25-15, 25-23 against Valley Center, 25-20, 25-19 against Maize and 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Lady Panthers split two matches in an AVCTLI triangular Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Campus 25-19, 25-19 but lost 25-23, 25-8 against Maize South. … The Panther soccer team improved to 5-1-0 overall and 2-0-0 in the AVCTL I Thursday with a 4-1 victory over Campus. The Panthers defeated Goddard 6-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk football team earned its 2nd win of the season Friday when it defeated Maize 21-0. The Salt Hawks will get back into action Thursday when they play at Salina South. … The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Salt Hawks opened with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 victory against Maize, but lost back-to-back matches against Wichita Northwest, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, and Eisenhower, 25-23, 25-17, before closing with a 25-20, 25-22 victory against Newton. … The Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Andover 5-2 Thursday. The Salt Hawks defeated Eisenhower 4-3 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Eagle football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it fell 21-0 against Hutchinson. The Eagles will be back in action this Friday when they play at Derby. … The Lady Eagle volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-2 record. The Lady Eagles opened the tournament with back-to-back losses against Hutchinson, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 and Eisenhower 26-24, 25-22 but finished the tournament with back-to-back wins, knocking off Derby 25-20, 25-19 and Wichita Northwest 20-25, 25-20, 25-22. The Lady Eagles split an AVCTL I triangular at Salina South on Tuesday as they defeated Valley Center 25-23, 12-25, 25-17 but lost against Salina South 25-9, 25-19. … The Eagle soccer team lost a 1-0 contest in overtime Thursday against Newton. The Eagles defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick football team improved to 2-0 this season Friday with a 10-7 victory against Valley Center. The Mavericks will be back in action Friday when they play host to Campus. … The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept an AVCTL I triangular it hosted Tuesday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 25-18, 25-18 and topped Derby 25-23, 25-8. … The Maverick soccer team defeated Andover 7-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 59-7 by Derby. The Cougars will look for their first win of the season Thursday when it plays host to Hutchinson. … The Lady Cougar volleyball team split a pair of matches Thursday as they lost 25-19, 25-20 against Emporia, but defeated Topeka West 25-6, 25-21. The Lady Cougars split an AVCTL I triangular Tuesday as they defeated Maize 25-9, 25-19 but lost 25-17, 25-21 against Valley Center. … The Cougar soccer team improved to 6-0 this season Thursday with a 4-0 victory against McPherson. The Cougars defeated Ark City 6-0 Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team suffered its third loss of the season, in as many games, Friday when it lost 10-7 against Maize South. The Hornets will look for their first win of the season Friday when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Hornets opened with three straight victories, topping Derby 25-15, 25-23, Newton 25-20, 25-23 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel 13-25, 26-24, 25-23 before losing its final two matches. The Lady Hornets closed by losing 25-22, 25-18 against Wichita Northwest and 22-25, 26-24, 25-15 against Eisenhower. The Lady Hornets split an AVCTL I triangular at Salina South on Tuesday as they defeated Salina South 25-17, 25-21 but lost 25-23, 12-25, 25-17 against Maize. … The Hornet soccer team earned a 5-0 victory at Goddard Thursday. The Hornets defeated Newton 3-0 Tuesday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 3 0

Maize South 2 0 3 0

Hutchinson 2 0 2 1

Maize 0 1 0 3

Campus 0 1 0 3

Salina South 0 2 0 3

Valley Center 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 20

Salina Central 48, Campus 0

Derby 59, Salina South 7

Hutchinson 21, Maize 0

Maize South 10, Valley Center 7

Thursday, September 26

Hutchinson at Salina South

Friday, September 27

Campus at Maize South

Maize at Derby

Andover Central at Valley Center