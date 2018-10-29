Salina, KS

Auto Thief Arrested

KSAL StaffOctober 29, 2018

A Salina man was arrested for aggravated burglary and theft after allegedly driving away in a vehicle he did not have permission to take.

Police took 30-year-old Christopher Ebinger into custody on Sunday evening after a the stolen 2005 Mercury Mariner was recovered at Palmer Trucking and Trailer Repair, 2700 N. 5th Street.

Police allege Ebinger entered the house of an acquaintance, grabbed the keys and took the Mercury from a home in the 1500 block of Cheyenne Avenue. The vehicle which is valued at $3,500 was not damaged.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

