Authorities Seeking Missing Teen

Todd PittengerFebruary 6, 2020

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Ford County Sheriff’s Office in locating a missing 18-year-old female from Dodge City.

According to the KBI, the whereabouts of Dolores Perez are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Perez is a Hispanic female, 5 ft. 3 in. tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Perez’s family reported her missing, and she was last seen with Juan Carlos Gonzalez on Jan. 22. She may be in Kansas, or may have traveled to Nebraska, Minnesota, or Texas.

If you see Dolores Perez or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

