Authorities Seeking Escaped Woman

Authorities are looking for a woman who is facing felony charges in Salina, who walked away from a drug treatment facility in Wichita.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News 42-year-old Amanda Vinardi was picked up in Wichita on January 9th, in connection with a Saline County District Court Warrant. She was arrested there and Saline County transport officers booked her into Jail on that date.

The warrant stemmed from a Salina Police Department case, and Vinardi was facing the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Endangering a Child.

Vinardi was court ordered to a treatment facility in Wichita. She walked away from the facility, and is now facing an additional charge of escape from custody.

Saline County has requested a warrant for the escape, and it has been issued. Her last known address was in Wichita, and authorities there have been notified of the escape and warrant.