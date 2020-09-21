Authorities searching for individuals involved in Dickinson County shooting

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Salina Police Department are looking for individuals who are believed to have information regarding a shooting.

Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman tells KSAL News that authorities met 40-year-old Michael Kohman, Solomon, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene on Friday morning. Kohman had sustained a gunshot wound to the right lower leg. He was then transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Hoffman says his agency secured a search warrant for Kohman’s residence later in the day. However, law enforcement with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Department and Salina Police Department are all looking for several individuals that are believed to have information in the shooting.

He is asking that if anyone has any other information about the situation to contact Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-5DK-Tips (1-88-535-8477.)