Authorities On the Lookout For Possible Serial Thief

Jeremy BohnJuly 2, 2020

Law enforcement in Salina is searching for a suspect who stole two cell phones from Wal-Mart. That individual may also be wanted for similar crimes in other Kansas communities.

Salina Police Detective Sgt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that the theft occurred at the Salina Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., between 7:30 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

A person described as a heavy-set black male adult, stole two Samsung Galaxy S10 cell phones from the electronic section.

The subject is described as having beard. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black hat, glasses and a mask around his neck.

Total loss is $2,079.

It is reported that the person has possibly committed like-crimes recently in Great Bend, Hays and McPherson.

Authorities continue to investigate.

