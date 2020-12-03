AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 12/2

K-State started strong and placed three in double figures to pick up a 62-58 win over Kansas City on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 1-2 with the victory, while the loss dropped Kansas City to 2-2 on the young season.

The Cats opened the contest on a 17-0 run, as they hit their first three attempts from long range and forced Kansas City into 0-for-8 shooting and four turnovers in the opening eight minutes. K-State went 12-for-21 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, and 13 points off of Kansas City turnovers were key.

K-State returns to action on Saturday when they host UNLV at 7 p.m.

-State needed about eight minutes to rediscover a winning formula on Saturday night.

There was Malik Knowles with the kind of explosive play that sparked the Wildcats on offense earlier this season. Deuce Vaughn was back in the endzone early in the first quarter and the K-State defensive line was living in the Baylor backfield.

It took just nine minutes for it to all be washed away on a rainy night in Waco.

K-State (4-5, 4-4 Big 12) rushed for a season-high 256 yards, but Baylor (2-5, 2-5 Big 12) used a field goal as time expired to complete a fourth-quarter comeback in a 32-31 win.

K-State returns to Manhattan on December 5 for a matchup with Texas, as the Wildcats celebrate Senior Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff at 11 am on 1150 KSAL.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

