AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/24

No matter the result, K-State Football has emphasized the importance of sticking together this season. That will be more important than ever for the Wildcats following a 45-0 loss to No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday.

K-State (4-4, 4-3 Big 12) marched down the field on its opening drive of the game but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-goal against Iowa State (6-2, 6-1).

That set the tone for an afternoon when the Cyclones would limit K-State to 149 yards of total offense.

“Our offense had a great first drive and we couldn’t finish that drive and then kind of sputtered after that,” Chris Klieman said. “Frustrating in all phases. Talked about that to the guys. We need to improve, get better and we can’t worry about things we can’t control.”

Deuce Vaughn collected 94 yards serving as K-State’s primary kick returner. He was involved in the backfield and as a receiver against Iowa State, but couldn’t replicate his success on special teams.

The Wildcats are back in action this Saturday for their final road game of the season, a trip to Waco for a matchup with Baylor. Kickoff at 6 pm, pregame at 4 on 1150 KSAL.

Basketball tips off Wednesday vs Drake. Pregame at 12 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

