AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 11/18

Coming off its third and final bye week of the season, Kansas State begins the final run of the 2020 regular season with the first of two road games, a contest at No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday inside Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

The game, which has implications for one of the top two spots in the Big 12 standings, kicks off at 3 p.m., pregame at 1 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Iowa State comes off its bye week with a 5-2 overall record and a 5-1 mark in Big 12 play thanks in part to a 38-31 comeback victory over Baylor on November 7.

Voice of the Wildcats Wyatt Thompson hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Wildcat Weekly.”

