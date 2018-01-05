Salina, KS

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/4

Pat StrathmanJanuary 5, 2018

Patrick Mahomes’ first NFL start featured heroics.

The rookie gun-slinger from Texas Tech used every bit of the 2:53 left of the game to set up an 11-play, game-winning drive, capped off by a 30-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, giving the Chiefs a 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos. Mahomes became the first quarterback drafted by Kansas City to win a game for KC since Todd Blackledge in 1987.

Mahomes didn’t record a touchdown in his first start, but he did have 284 yards and a pick on 22 completions. Wide out Albert Wilson was Mahomes’ favorite target, making 10 grabs for 147 yards.

Kansas City (10-6) opens the NFL playoffs with a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Kickoff from Arrowhead is on Saturday at 3:35 pm.

Every week, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hops on “In The Zone”. Catch the weekly interview at 5:40 pm on Thursdays on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The chats are presented by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

