AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/4

Patrick Mahomes’ first NFL start featured heroics.

The rookie gun-slinger from Texas Tech used every bit of the 2:53 left of the game to set up an 11-play, game-winning drive, capped off by a 30-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, giving the Chiefs a 27-24 victory over the Denver Broncos. Mahomes became the first quarterback drafted by Kansas City to win a game for KC since Todd Blackledge in 1987.

Mahomes didn’t record a touchdown in his first start, but he did have 284 yards and a pick on 22 completions. Wide out Albert Wilson was Mahomes’ favorite target, making 10 grabs for 147 yards.

Kansas City (10-6) opens the NFL playoffs with a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. Kickoff from Arrowhead is on Saturday at 3:35 pm.

