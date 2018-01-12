AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/11

The home playoff woes continue for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Titans to three second-half touchdowns, including one throw to himself, and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit to stun the Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday for their first playoff win in 14 years. Meanwhile, the Chiefs extended their home-playoff losing streak to six, a NFL record.

Quarterback Alex Smith finished with 264 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-33 passing. Rookie Kareem Hunt had just 11 carries for 42 yards and a TD. Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-31 passes for 205 yards and a pair of scores. Derrick Henry rushed for 156 yards on 23 rushes.

Kansas City’s season came to a screeching halt, falling to 10-7.

