Salina, KS

Now: 15 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 17 ° | Lo: 6 °

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/11

Pat StrathmanJanuary 12, 2018

The home playoff woes continue for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota led the Titans to three second-half touchdowns, including one throw to himself, and the Titans rallied from a 21-3 deficit to stun the Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday for their first playoff win in 14 years. Meanwhile, the Chiefs extended their home-playoff losing streak to six, a NFL record.

Quarterback Alex Smith finished with 264 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-33 passing. Rookie Kareem Hunt had just 11 carries for 42 yards and a TD. Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-31 passes for 205 yards and a pair of scores. Derrick Henry rushed for 156 yards on 23 rushes.

Kansas City’s season came to a screeching halt, falling to 10-7.

For the final time, the voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone”. The chat is presented by American Ag Credit.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Blow 18-point Cushion to Titans

January 6, 2018 10:08 pm

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 1/4

January 5, 2018 8:11 am

Mahomes Leads Chiefs Past Broncos

December 31, 2017 7:59 pm

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Holthus 12/28

December 29, 2017 9:12 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Hol...

The home playoff woes continue for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota l...

January 12, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

$20K Jewelry Collection Stolen

Top News

January 12, 2018

Infant Harmed, Father Arrested

Top News

January 12, 2018

Six Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

January 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Six Most Wanted Arrests
January 12, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 1-1...
January 12, 2018Comments
DVACK Receives Community ...
January 12, 2018Comments
Avett Brothers Coming Bac...
January 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018