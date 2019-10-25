AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthus 10/24

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos, 30-6, in front of a packed house at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night to snap their two-game losing streak and move back into the win column for the fifth time this season.

The Chiefs lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury early in the second quarter, but veteran quarterback Matt Moore and a tenacious effort by the defense helped Kansas City secure an eighth-straight victory over the rival Broncos.

Moore completed 10-of-19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in relief of Mahomes, tossing a 57-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Tyreek Hill midway through the third quarter. It marked the seventeenth touchdown of Hill’s career that covered 50+ yards in just 50 games as a professional.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus hopped on “In The Zone” to break down the most recent game. You can catch Mitch every Thursday at 5:40 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

