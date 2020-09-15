Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/14

Pat StrathmanSeptember 15, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: baseball coach Bill Neale, tennis coach Josh Molino, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for month of Sept.:

Date Duration Time
Mon. September 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 28 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

