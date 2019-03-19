Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 33 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-18

Pat StrathmanMarch 19, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm.

If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: baseball coach Bill Neale and sports information director David Toelle

Here’s the remaining schedule:

Date Time
Mon. March 25 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-11

March 12, 2019 10:32 am

Watros Earns KCAC Baseball Player of the Week...

 9:44 am

Williams Named KCAC Softball Player of the We...

 9:42 am

KWU Women Fall to Hot Shooting Ozarks in NAIA...

March 8, 2019 8:54 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Social Media Posts Doom Judicial No...

Old social media posts have doomed a judicial appointment by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Accordi...

March 19, 2019 Comments

Arrest Made in Salina Robbery

Kansas News

March 19, 2019

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-18

Sports News

March 19, 2019

Kansas State University No. 2 Best ...

Top News

March 19, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Social Media Posts Doom J...
March 19, 2019Comments
Arrest Made in Salina Rob...
March 19, 2019Comments
Salina Teachers of the Ye...
March 18, 2019Comments
Mock Crash Shows Students...
March 18, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH