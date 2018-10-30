AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-29

The 2018-19 fall sports season is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: head men’s soccer coach Diego Cocun, head women’s soccer coach Kat Benton, head football coach Matt Drinkall, Tim Arno and Demarco Prewitt.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Women’s & men’s soccer at Sterling, women’s basketball vs #13 Hastings at 6 pm on FM 104.9

Wed – Volleyball at Oklahoma Wesleyan

Fri – Women’s basketball at Southern Nazarene, men’s basketball vs Baker at 7 pm on 92.7 The New Zoo

Sat – Cross Country at KCAC Championships, football vs Avila at 1:30 on FM 104.9, wrestling at Bethany, women’s basketball at USAO, volleyball vs Sterling at 7 pm

Sun – Wrestling at Oklahoma City