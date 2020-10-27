Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/26

Pat StrathmanOctober 27, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: Kansas Wesleyan Hall of Famer Lisa Tripp-Hall, director of golf/women’s golf coach Hannah Hendrickson, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for November:

Date Duration Time
Mon. November 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 30 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/26

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

October 27, 2020

