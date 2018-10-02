AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-1

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

Women’s soccer is off to a 2-0-1 start in KCAC play. Head coach Kat Benton kicked off the show to break down the close contests to start conference action.

Director of Athletics and Vice President Mike Hermann followed to preview homecoming week. Friday and Saturday are jampacked with home events at Kansas Wesleyan.

Kansas Wesleyan football is No. 11 in the NAIA following a 70-24 victory over rivals Bethany. Head football coach Matt Drinkall talked about the 5-0 start to 2018 and brought senior center Brandon Russom and sophomore safety Scott Helsper.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Men’s and women’s golf at Salina Country Club

Wed – Women’s and men’s soccer at McPherson, volleyball at Bethany

Fri – Women’s soccer vs York at 7 pm

Sat – Cross country at Bethel Invitational, women’s and men’s bowling in Wisconsin, men’s soccer vs York at 12 pm, volleyball vs McPherson at 1 pm, football vs Saint Mary at 5 pm

Sun – Women’s and men’s bowling in Wisconsin