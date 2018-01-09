AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 1-8

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are back.

And so it the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The men’s basketball team returned to KCAC action last week and saw a pair of victories. On Wednesday, KWU trailed by 17 points with 18 minutes to play against the McPherson Bulldogs. The Coyotes roared back and held McPherson to four points in the last 11 minutes to win 65-55. KWU followed that up with another come-from-behind victory against the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles. For the third straight game, the Coyotes held their opponent to below 60 points, earning a 66-59 win in the process to go to 7-3 in the KCAC. Head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson and assistant Charlie Wallrapp recapped the week’s action and much more.

Head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman became just the second coach in Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball history to reach the 100-win plateau on Wednesday. Coach Showman and the Coyotes took down the McPherson Bulldogs 90-88 in overtime. Wesleyan ignored the 14 threes and 17 offensive rebounds by McPherson to get the victory as Courtney Heinen poured in a career-high 20 points. The Coyotes nearly went 2-0 in the week, but fell to Oklahoma Wesleyan 67-59 on Saturday. The Eagles made all of their 14 free throws in the fourth in ice the game, putting KWU at 6-4 in the conference. Coach Showman talked about his 100th win and summarized the week’s action.

Kansas Wesleyan travels to Hillsboro to take on Tabor on Wednesday. The Lambert Insurance Pregame Show starts at 5:45 on FM 104.9. The Coyotes return to Mabee Arena on Saturday to battle the York Panthers with pregame at 4:45 on FM 104.9.