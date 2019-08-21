Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 8/20

Pat StrathmanAugust 21, 2019

The Kansas football team is grinding throughout preseason camp.

KU welcomes Indiana State to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is slated for 11 am.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the first installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.” Hanni touched on the quarterback situation for KU, dropped some names to watch for the upcoming year, and much more.

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

