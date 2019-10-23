Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 10/22

Pat StrathmanOctober 23, 2019

Kansas football’s upset bid of the No. 15 Texas Longhorns fell just short in Austin Saturday night, as Cameron Dicker kicked a 33-yard game-winning field goal as the game clock expired to put his team ahead on the scoreboard, 50-48.

On the basketball front, the Border War is returning as KU will play Mizzou over the next six years. Plus, KU basketball opens season this Thursday.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

