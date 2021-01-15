Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 1/14

Pat StrathmanJanuary 15, 2021

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half, No. 6 Kansas fell short to Oklahoma State in the final minutes, 75-70, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Tuesday.

Kansas (10-3, 4-2 Big 12) was led by a season-high 24 points from junior David McCormack, while the Jayhawks had three players in double figures, including McCormack’s double-double of 24 points paired with 12 rebounds. Joining McCormack in double digits were junior Ochai Agbaji (14) and senior Marcus Garrett (12).

UP NEXT
Kansas returns home to Allen Fieldhouse for its eighth home game of the season, as the Jayhawks host the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, January 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



