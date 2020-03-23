Audio Issue Forces City Commish Cancellation

An audio issue prompted the Salina City Commission to end its Monday meeting before any business was dealt with, and to instead reschedule a special meeting for Wednesday.

Monday was supposed to be the first City Commission meeting conducted via telephone conference. The meeting was also scheduled to be viewed on Salina Media Connection via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at www.salinatv.org

The teleconference portion of the meeting worked fine. There were audio issues with the Salina Media Connection video feed, though. After about 45 minutes of unsuccessful attempts to fix it, the meeting was adjourned. It has been rescheduled for

Commissioners Monday, among other things, were to have considered ways to save money in the budget in light of the global pandemic. Those same issues will now be considered on Wednesday

Commissioners Wednesday will consider:

Canceling the 2020 Smoky Hill River Festival

Postponing improvements at the East Crawford Recreation Area, and the Bill Burke Baseball and Softball Improvement Project

Postpone new commitments or expenses associated with the River Renewal Project

Postpone wastewater treatment plant upgrades

To participate in the meetings, citizens will need to dial (785) 621-0800 and enter participant code 782956 followed by #.

If citizens wish to speak, either during the public forum or when the Mayor requests public comment on an item, citizens must dial *9 from their phone to alert the moderator, who will open the line.