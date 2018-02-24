Salina, KS

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-24

Pat StrathmanFebruary 24, 2018

The basketball season is coming to a close.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls BB Finals from Friday, February 23
Maize 46, Salina South 33
Newton 50, Salina Central 39

Boys BB Finals from Friday, February 23
Maize 64, Salina South 47
Salina Central 63, Newton 42

