AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-6

The basketball season is in full swing.
As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.
Girls basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt
Boys basketball coaches on show:
Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow
Girls scores from Friday, January 5
Salina Central 47, Eisenhower 43
Newton 58, Salina South 30
Marion 49, Ell-Saline 24
Minneapolis 52, Southeast of Saline 26
Boys scores from Friday, January 5
Eisenhower 48, Salina Central 46
Newton 77, Salina South 55
Ell-Saline 43, Marion 42
Minneapolis 42, Southeast of Saline 38
