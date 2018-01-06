AUDIO: Coaches Corner 1-6

The basketball season is in full swing.

As is the Coaches Corner, live from Russell’s Restaurant every Saturday from 8 to 9 am. Join 11 different high school basketball coaches from the area as they recap the week’s action.

Girls basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Chris Fear, Salina South’s Ryan Stuart, Sacred Heart’s Arnold Schmidtberger, Southeast of Saline’s Shauna Smith and Ell-Saline’s Jeff Vogt

Boys basketball coaches on show:

Salina Central’s Doug Finch, Salina South’s Jason Hooper, Sacred Heart’s Pat Martin, Southeast of Saline’s Jeff Wells, Ell-Saline’s Josh Burt and Minneapolis’ John Darrow

Girls scores from Friday, January 5

Salina Central 47, Eisenhower 43

Newton 58, Salina South 30

Marion 49, Ell-Saline 24

Minneapolis 52, Southeast of Saline 26

Boys scores from Friday, January 5

Eisenhower 48, Salina Central 46

Newton 77, Salina South 55

Ell-Saline 43, Marion 42

Minneapolis 42, Southeast of Saline 38