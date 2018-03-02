Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 3/3

Pat StrathmanMarch 2, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

March is Walleye-Saugeye time at many Kansas reservoirs and Bob is seeing anglers on the lakes wading, and in boats after these early spawners.

Some local lakes are very popular like Kanopolis where anglers wading do very well on various places like Loder’s point.

A sleeper for big Saugeyes is McPherson county state fishing lake and Bob visits with fisheries biologist Brian Sowers about the fish in that lake.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

