AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 2/17

Pat StrathmanFebruary 16, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Wilson reservoir is the subject of this week’s program.  Bob Roberts visits with KDWPT fisheries biologist Brian Sowers about this deep clear lake known for great Walleye and Striper fishing.

Last year was a disappointing year for many Walleye anglers but will this year be better? With Blue Catfish now of legal length limits, they may add a new challenge at the deep clear water of Wilson.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

