AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 2/17

Wilson reservoir is the subject of this week’s program. Bob Roberts visits with KDWPT fisheries biologist Brian Sowers about this deep clear lake known for great Walleye and Striper fishing.

Last year was a disappointing year for many Walleye anglers but will this year be better? With Blue Catfish now of legal length limits, they may add a new challenge at the deep clear water of Wilson.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected] Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

