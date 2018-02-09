Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 2/10

Pat StrathmanFebruary 9, 2018

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob Roberts interviews Brian Sowers, KDWPT fisheries biologist for Kanopolis about the fishing prospects at our oldest reservoir.

Saugeyes, Crappies, Wipers, White Bass and Catfish are species that anglers pursue in Kanopolis and Brian updates all of them.

Next week Wilson reservoir.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

