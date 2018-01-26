Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 1/27

Pat StrathmanJanuary 26, 2018

It’s a new year with new challenges and adventures ahead!

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob talks about the ice going out on the lakes.  Information about what the fishing at various lakes for this ice out period.

It’s the last weekend for upland bird hunters. Also, last weekend for the late Duck season.  Goose seasons continue on.

If you have a specific question about the outdoors you can email Bob at [email protected]  Future shows we hope to find out about the fishing prospects for local lakes and reservoirs.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

