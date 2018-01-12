Salina, KS

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts 1/13

Pat StrathmanJanuary 12, 2018

It’s a new year with new challenges and adventures ahead!

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors.

Bob talks about the some of the fine points of ice fishing.  Technical equipment like depth finders and underwater cameras are being used to help locate and catch fish.

Anglers keep warm with tents and drill holes with power augers.  Small is better when it comes to lures.  Hunters should take advantage of the snow.

Check back next week for the newest edition of Central Kansas Outdoors with Bob Roberts!

