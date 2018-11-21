AUDIO: Bill Snyder Weekly Press Conference 11-20

Led by an all-around effort, including 367 yards of total offense and a defensive effort that held Texas Tech out of the end zone, Kansas State wrapped up its home schedule with a 21-6 win on Senior Day at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.

K-State earned its seventh victory in the last eight games against Texas Tech, including the fourth-straight victory over the Red Raiders in Manhattan. The win also gave the Wildcats their fifth-straight victory on Senior Day and the 22nd in head coach Bill Snyder’s 27 seasons.

The all-around effort was headed by the K-State defense that held Texas Tech out of the end zone for the entirety of the game, while also holding them to 181 total yards, the least surrendered by the Wildcats since a 117-yard output in 1997. The 181 yards is also the fewest gained by Texas Tech since being held to 144 against Texas in 2010.

KSU travels to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State in the regular season finale. Kickoff is slated for 6 pm with coverage starting at 2 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.