Attempted Robbery

KSAL StaffFebruary 9, 2022

A Salina man was not hurt after an altercation with a would-be robber at the Pilot Travel Center Tuesday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the fuel station located at 1944 N. 9th Street just before 11pm after a white male approached the victim in the game room.

Police say the 56-year-old victim was playing a video game when the suspect approached him and watched him play. The suspect then left, moved his car and returned – this time with a silver handgun, demanding money from the victim.

A physical altercation ensued and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that could be a silver, Nissan.

Police are reviewing surveillance from the store as the investigation continues.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

