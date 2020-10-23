Attempted Capital Murder Charge in Salina Case

Two have have been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with an August incident in Saline County that included shooting and injuring a Salina police officer.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his office has filed charges against 37-year-old Shawn Patrick Humphrey of Wichita and 36-year-old Adam Drew Humphrey of Leavenworth.

The charges were filed Friday and arrest warrants executed. The charges are as follows:

Shawn Patrick Humphrey is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. The complaint is available at https://bit.ly/37Eg70C.

Adam Drew Humphrey is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal possession of a firearm. The complaint is available at https://bit.ly/35z4NR0.

Shawn Patrick Humphrey is being held in the Saline County jail, while Adam Drew Humphrey is being held in the Shawnee County jail.

The shooting incident took place during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. In addition to the officer who was shot and injured, one additional Salina police officer and a Saline County sheriff’s deputy were shot at, but were uninjured.

The case is being prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office at the request of the Saline County Attorney.