Attempted ATM Burglary

KSAL StaffJuly 15, 2021

Salina Police are looking for someone who stole a pickup and tried to use it to break into an ATM.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that about 4:15am Thursday, an alarm sounded at the Great Plains Bank at 605 S. Ohio. Officers saw visible damage to the ATM and a yellow tow strap and hooks around the machine.

No money was stolen and a short time later police found the Ford F250 used in the attempted theft just a few blocks away on S. Delaware, still running with the ignition punched out and part of a tow strap.

The pickup was stolen from a residence in the 1000 block E. Prescott and the thief caused $1,000 damage to the truck. Captain Forrester says investigators are reviewing video surveillance from the area.

