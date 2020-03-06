Salina, KS

Attack Lands Murder Suspect in Salina Jail

March 6, 2020

A murder suspect is back in Colorado after an eventful 48-hour trip from South Carolina which included a stop in Salina.

Letecia Stauch is facing charges in connection with the disappearance of her stepson. She was arrested in South Carolina and extradited to Colorado Springs.

During the trip Stauch slipped her handcuffs and attacked an El Paso County Sheriff’s transport deputy Wednesday, leading to her being booked into a Kansas jail overnight. She spent the night at the Saline County Jail in Salina.

The deputy was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Stauch was booked into the El Paso County Jail in Colorado Thursday. She faces counts of first-degree murder and child abuse connected to the disappearance of her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch. Gannon’s whereabouts remain unknown since he disappeared back on January 27th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

