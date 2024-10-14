ASU, UC & Utah Garner Big 12 Accolades in Week Seven

IRVING, Texas – The Arizona State duo of Cam Skattebo (offensive) and Caleb McCullough (defensive), Cincinnati’s Jake Golday (newcomer) and Utah’s Cole Becker (special teams) claimed the Big 12 Conference’s weekly awards on Monday.

Skattebo received offensive honors for a second consecutive week after rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 27-19 win over then-No. 16 Utah. His performance against the Utes was highlighted by his touchdown runs of 47 and 50 yards. The senior also caught four passes for 41 yards out of the backfield. In Friday’s win, Skattebo eclipsed the 150-yard mark on the ground for a third time this season and enters this week fifth in FBS with 773 rushing yards. He becomes the first Big 12 player to win three weekly honors this season.

With 12 tackles, two interceptions and one-and-a-half tackles for a loss, McCullough filled the box score from his linebacker position in ASU’s win over Utah. He set a career high in tackles and matched his career mark in interceptions, becoming one of three players in FBS to have a game with double-digit tackles and two interceptions in a game this season. McCullough also became the first Sun Devil with two interceptions against a Power Four opponent since 2019 and tallied his 12 total tackles in just 49 snaps last week.

Golday made a defensive impact in UC’s 19-13 victory at UCF as the Bearcats held the Knights to 100 yards below their season averages in rushing and total offense in addition to a season-low 13 points. He tallied five tackles, two for a loss, a sack with a forced and recovered fumble. His highlight plays began with the forced and recovered fumble in the first quarter that led to the Bearcats’ first points before picking up a sack on the game’s final play to seal the victory.

Becker, Utah’s kicker, connected on all four of his field goal attempts and an extra point versus Arizona State. His four field goals set a career high and were the most by a Ute since 2018. Three of his four field goals were from 40 or more yards, making him the first Utah kicker to achieve the feat since 2016. Becker’s four field goals were the second most in a Big 12 game this season.