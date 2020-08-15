Salina, KS

Assistant Director of Salina Public Library Named

Todd PittengerAugust 15, 2020

The Salina Public Library has a new assistant director.

According to the library, Amy Adams is the new assistant director. Currently the library’s Head of Community Engagement, she will be transitioning to her new role over the next two months. She will primarily be responsible for staff development, outreach and assisting with new initiatives.

“Amy is a respected leader of our library with a vast knowledge of services and operations. She has exceptional ideas for SPL’s future. With Amy’s leadership, our library will continue to grow as a fundamental component of the Salina community,” Library Director Melanie Hedgespeth said.

Adams has worked at the library for eight years starting in the role of public relations coordinator. She has led the library’s communications and marketing efforts including social media, advertising, media relations, internal communications and print design, such as the quarterly events calendar. Her responsibilities grew to include supervising Community Engagement staff and creating procedures for the CLASS program. She assisted with the library’s recent website design, first-floor reorganization and several programming initiatives. Adams has a bachelor’s degree in English from Bethel College, North Newton, Kan.

“I truly believe in the value of the library’s work and mission. SPL and its staff are dedicated to serving Salina and expanding on what a public library can contribute,” Adams said. “I look forward to playing a new part in serving our community.”

