Salina, KS

Now: 33 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 15 °

Assault With a Box Cutter

KSAL StaffFebruary 5, 2018

A Salina man was arrested after a confrontation in a motel parking lot.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jamey Sanders on Saturday after surveillance video confirmed the account the victim told officers that afternoon.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Joshua Ames, 36 of Salina was sitting in his car around 4pm in the parking lot at the Red Carpet Inn, located at 222 E. Diamond Drive when he was confronted by three males who demanded some property they said was stolen.

Police say Sanders leaned through the car window and pointed a box cutter knife at the victim.

Ames pushed the blade away and was cut on the hand. He then ran from the vehicle and was tackled and beaten.

During the assault, another suspect stole a bag from Ame’s car that held a Bersa .380 caliber pistol packed inside.

Officers later found the gun in Sanders room at the Red Carpet Inn and placed him under arrest for aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

No other arrests have been made.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Chase Ends with Crash

A man who told his passengers he did not want to go back to prison - was arrested after a short car ...

February 5, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

Meth Found During Arrest

Kansas News

February 5, 2018

Comedian Brian Regan Coming to Sali...

Top News

February 5, 2018

Assault With a Box Cutter

Top News

February 5, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Ends with Crash
February 5, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Meth Found During Arrest
February 5, 2018Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
February 5, 2018Comments
Man Tased after Slapping ...
February 5, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO