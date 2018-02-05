Assault With a Box Cutter

A Salina man was arrested after a confrontation in a motel parking lot.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jamey Sanders on Saturday after surveillance video confirmed the account the victim told officers that afternoon.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Joshua Ames, 36 of Salina was sitting in his car around 4pm in the parking lot at the Red Carpet Inn, located at 222 E. Diamond Drive when he was confronted by three males who demanded some property they said was stolen.

Police say Sanders leaned through the car window and pointed a box cutter knife at the victim.

Ames pushed the blade away and was cut on the hand. He then ran from the vehicle and was tackled and beaten.

During the assault, another suspect stole a bag from Ame’s car that held a Bersa .380 caliber pistol packed inside.

Officers later found the gun in Sanders room at the Red Carpet Inn and placed him under arrest for aggravated battery, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

No other arrests have been made.