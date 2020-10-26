Assaria Woman Survives Rollover Crash

An Assaria woman and her dog survive a single-car rollover crash just north of the Saline County community.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Brandi Hahn, Assaria, was sent to Salina Regional Health Center late Saturday night after she was ejected from her vehicle when it rolled off of the roadway.

Hahn’s 2002 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on K-4 Highway when for an unknown reason, the car’s tires dropped off of the right side of the road. The driver then over-corrected, causing the SUV to roll two times off of the highway to the east side. Hahn was ejected during the crash.

Hahn sustained some cuts and scrapes with some head and neck pain from the crash. She was sent by EMS to the hospital. Her vehicle was totaled in the crash.

There were no other occupants inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, however, Hahn’s dog was also inside of the vehicle. It appears that the dog was uninjured and has since been returned to Hahn.

The crash happened at 11:53 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of K-4 Highway and Salemsborg Rd.–or two miles north of Assaria.