Assaria Community Fund Accepting Grant Applications

Megan RoblApril 17, 2018

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is accepting applications for grants from the Assaria Community Fund. Grants will be awarded to charitable projects that improve the quality of life for citizens in Assaria, Kansas.

Online applications open April 15, 2018, and are due June 1. Requests may not exceed $1,500. More information and application instructions are available at http://gscf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.

Past grants from this fund have supported the Assaria Community Garden, as well as new playground equipment and signage at Assaria Family Park.

For more information, please call Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

