ASPCA Assists KBI in Dog Fighting Case

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working with a national animal rescue organization on a case.

According to the agency, they have requested help from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in assisting with evidence collection and the removal of 45 dogs from a property believed associated with dog fighting in Bendena, Kan. Bendena is in Doniphan County, which is north of Atchison in northeast Kansas.

The Great Plains SPCA and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting in the case.

A search warrant was executed Thursday morning by the KBI, where ASPCA responders discovered adult dogs and puppies living in deplorable conditions throughout the property. Some dogs appeared to exhibit scars and injuries commonly associated with dog fighting. Dog fighting paraphernalia was also discovered on the property.

Following execution of the search warrant, Colton R. Albright, 28, of Bendena, was arrested for 42 counts of dog fighting, four counts of possession of dog fighting paraphernalia, one count of animal cruelty, one count of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, one count of felony drug paraphernalia, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm less than 18 inches, and a drug tax stamp violation. Albright was transported to the Doniphan County Jail.

“We are extremely thankful that the ASPCA was willing to partner with us in this investigation. Their responders are best equipped to ensure these animals receive the treatment and care they require,” said Melissa Underwood, spokeswoman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“Sadly, dog fighting is more prevalent than many people think and it continues to be a popular underground activity throughout the country,” added Joel Lopez, Operations Director for the ASPCA Field Investigations and Response team. “The ASPCA is grateful for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for working with us to tackle this horrific form of animal abuse. Our immediate goal is to transport these dogs to a safe place where they will receive much-needed care and treatment.”

The dogs will be transported to an ASPCA temporary shelter at an undisclosed location, where they will be cared for by ASPCA veterinary and behavior experts until custody is determined by the court. The ASPCA’s Legal Advocacy department will work closely with law enforcement and prosecutors to ensure the best outcome for these animals.

Since 2010, the ASPCA has assisted with approximately 200 dog fighting cases in at least 24 states and has impacted nearly 5,000 victims of dogfighting through rescue, consultations, and investigations. For more information on the ASPCA’s efforts to tackle dog fighting and what the public can do to help, please visit www.aspca.org/breakthechain.