Art is Ageless Call For Entries Underway

Melissa McCoyJanuary 19, 2020

Salina Presbyterian Manor has issued a call for entries for the Art is Ageless® juried exhibit to be held March 3 – 4, 2020. Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the 40th anniversary Art is Ageless calendar in 2021.

Artists may choose to enter the exhibit only. For the competition, works are to have been completed in the past five years (since January 2015). There are nine categories, as well as designations of amateur or professional. Works to be entered for judging need to be at Presbyterian Manor by February 20.

The Art is Ageless® program encourages Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Local competition winners will join winners from 15 other PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America) communities to be judged at the system-wide level.

Entry forms and information can be picked up at Salina Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E. Crawford, Salina, or by contacting Melissa McCoy at 785-825-1366 or [email protected]. Or go online to ArtIsAgeless.org to view rules, download an entry form or enter online.

 

